Vols set for rematch with Tigers
No. 24 Tennessee (12-5, 3-3) hosts No. 13 LSU (15-3, 3-3) today in a rematch from just two weeks ago when the Tigers took down the Vols 79-67 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are coming into this one on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news