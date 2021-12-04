Vols show poise in road win
It wasn’t always pretty today but Tennessee went on the road and grinned out a 69-54 win over Colorado today in the Vols’ first true road test of the season. The two biggest keys to today’s victory...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news