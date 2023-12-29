Vols signee Jordan Ross talks recruitment, upcoming UA All-American Game
Nine days removed from the early signing period, high school athletes are all on the move.
Some are on campus participating in their future team's bowl preparation, while others have migrated to their respected All-American event.
2024 four-star Vestavia Hills (Ala.) edge Jordan Ross is among those players.
Ross is from the Birmingham area and signed with Tennessee on Dec. 20. Now, he is in Orlando preparing to play in an All-American Game next week to officially wrap up his high school career before setting his sights on Rocky Top.
Ross along with many others met with the media today to discuss a variety of topics.
VolReport takes a closer look at what the four-star egde had to say.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge explained to reporters why he stuck it out the with the Vols when other schools were still recruiting him hard down the stretch.
"I just love the program," said Ross. "The coaches, they like keep in contact with me and I went up there a lot. It was just great. Talking to the players, it felt like family."
The Alabama native has been talking to some specific guys that have already been practicing with the team as they prepare to face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
"It's been great," said Ross. "I've been talking to Mike Matthews. Me and him went on most of our OVs together, so me and him have built a connection. So when he went to Tennessee I was like, gotta go to Tennessee with him. I was talking to Kaleb Beasley, he's pretty cool, and Edwin Spillman, they just telling me how great campus is and everything."
Under Armour All-American Game Information
Date: Jan. 3, 2024
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
