Nine days removed from the early signing period, high school athletes are all on the move.

Some are on campus participating in their future team's bowl preparation, while others have migrated to their respected All-American event.

2024 four-star Vestavia Hills (Ala.) edge Jordan Ross is among those players.

Ross is from the Birmingham area and signed with Tennessee on Dec. 20. Now, he is in Orlando preparing to play in an All-American Game next week to officially wrap up his high school career before setting his sights on Rocky Top.

Ross along with many others met with the media today to discuss a variety of topics.

VolReport takes a closer look at what the four-star egde had to say.