He brings a very intriguing combination of power, size and speed with this background.

Lewis is a two-sport athlete excelling in both football and track. The Virginia native has won multiple track and field state titles during his time at Salem High School and has continued developing his football side.

The state of Virginia produced two prospects that flew under radar for a big chunk of their recruitment, but both are capable of being stars at their college of choice.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound back signed his LOI to play at Tennessee during the early signing period on December 20. Now the balanced runner is in Orlando, set to be a part of the Under Armour All-American Game.

Lewis met with Rivals.com to discuss a few things surrounding the Vols and his decision to play on Rocky Top.

"I would say just the overall atmosphere," Lewis told reporters when asked about the choice being Tennessee. "It just really felt like there was no other place like home. Tennessee was just, that place compared to all other visits, you know, home away from home."

The talented signee would continue speaking highly of his relationships with the Vols as he praised Jerry Mack, the running backs coach for Tennessee.

"Coach Mack, he's a great running back coach, running back coach of the year in the SEC, so that's definitely appealing," said Mack. "Something that recruits look forward to being coached by. Coach, he's like, at this point he's my uncle. I mean that dude is super dope. Our families are super connected. You know, he's a funny guy, understanding, and he was the perfect guy for me. My family to put our trust in to coach me up these next few years of my life."

The recruitment for Lewis was full tilt as 2023 began. The Vols offered, got the prospect on campus and had a commitment within four to five months. Truly, a hidden gem that many other programs came after.

Penn State, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama were all credited by Lewis of doing a great job of making him fee like a priority but Tennessee came out on top.

