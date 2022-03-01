Vols slide by 'Dawgs
Tennessee (22-7, 13-4) didn’t play it’s ‘A’ game tonight on the road against Georgia (6-24, 1-16) but the Vols still managed to head back to Knoxville with a 75-68 win over the Bulldogs in the penu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news