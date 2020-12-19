VolQuest - Vols staff to be shorthanded on Saturday

Tennessee will be short staffed Saturday when they take on Texas A&M in their regular season finale.

Sources confirm to Volquest that defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and running backs coach Jay Graham will both be unavailable for COVID reasons.

That means Jeremy Pruitt who’s also coaching the defensive line will now handle defensive play calling on Saturday. The transition is not a difficult one as Pruitt is heavily involved with defensive decisions and play calling every week.

Graham is on the sidelines on gameday and handles offensive substitutions and running back rotations. It’s unclear at this point who will assume that role. It could be a graduate assistant or quality control coach.