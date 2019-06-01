Volquest.com

CHAPEL HILL, Nc. -- Tennessee’s run in the NCAA Tournament isn’t done just yet as the Vols used strong base running to avoid elimination defeating UNC-Wilmington 10-3.

Jay Charleston provided an early spark for the Vols as his bunt single gave Tennessee a one-out baserunner. Charleston would steal second and reach third on an error giving the Vols a runner on third with one-out.

After Andre Lipcius went down swinging and Al Soularie went down in the count 0-2, Charleston took matters into his own hands.

Landen Roupp’s breaking ball barely got away from Matt Suggs, but Charleston flashed his elite speed down the line and beat the ball back, giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

“That was huge from Jay,” Tennessee shortstop Ricky Martinez said. “He used his speed to get on-base and then to get to second and even score a run…That first inning was huge for us to kinda get that monkey off our back and get the lead early.”

Charleston, who had been struggling for the Vols, turned in a solid outing reaching base three times and stealing two bases. The two stolen bases made Charleston the first SEC player to steal 40 bases since Tennessee’s Chris Burke stole 49 in 2001.

“It’s lightning in a bottle,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Even if it’s a day where he’s struggling or if it’s a pitcher who’s really sticking it on us because it’s a SEC Friday guy it’s there and it can happen at any moment…There is a little added extra pressure on the other team because if he gets on it may not just be a triple, he may find his way home like he did today.”

Strong base running and poor defense from UNC-Wilmington led to the Vols tallying two runs in the fourth. Evan Russell gave the Vols a baserunner with a single and stole second with two-outs moving into scoring position.

Ricky Martinez made sure the effort would be rewarded as the junior took a 0-2 pitch into right field for an RBI single.

The aggressive base running continued, with Martinez, as the shortstop took off for second. Martinez was in safely as the throw trickled into left field. Martinez went all the way home on the play giving the Vols a 3-0 lead.

Tennessee’s starting pitcher Camden Sewell was solid for the Vols pitching the first four innings without allowing a run. The freshman was pulled in the fifth inning after allowing a run off of a two-out Greg Jones single. LHP Garrett Crochet would replace Sewell and get a strikeout to end the inning.

“We wanted to make sure we had all hands-on deck,” Vitello said. “We wanted to use very weapon and not have any regrets and Garrett Crochet is a tremendous weapon.”

Sewell finished the afternoon with 4.2 innings pitched allowing four hits and one run while striking out four.

“He (Sewell) wanted the ball and he did a pretty dang good job for us,” Vitello said. “People that haven’t seen him yet now know what Camden Sewell is about. Pretty bright future for us. He got us where we needed to be.”

Crochet finished the day throwing 2.1 innings allowing two hits and striking out four.

It was the sophomore’s first action since injuring his jaw on May 18, against Ole Miss

“It was definitely exciting to get back out there,” Crochet said. “I’ve been looking forward to it all week just making sure I put myself in a good position to compete for my team. I’m glad I was able to do a good job for us.”





Tennessee quickly answered the Seahawks run with two of its own in the sixth. Similarly, to the fourth inning a Russell stolen base with two-outs gave the Vols a runner in scoring position. Once again, Martinez came up big singling to left field and picking up his second RBI of the day.





The stolen base was Tennessee’s fifth stolen bases on the afternoon putting pressure on UNC-Wilmington’s struggling defense.





Tennessee would benefit from one of UNC-Wilmington’s five errors on the afternoon, as Kep Brown dropped a Pete Derkay fly ball at the wall and Martinez came around to score.





Martinez, the only Volunteer with NCAA Tournament experience due to his year at Sacramento State, turned in a strong day going 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.





Tennessee would blow the game open in the eighth inning as the Vols scored five runs to extend its lead to 10-1.





Tennessee would get runners on second and third with one-out before the Seahawks intentionally walked Martinez to load the bases.





Derkay had a fantastic at-bat working a 10 pitch RBI walk. Connor Pavolony blew the game open the next at-bat as the freshman hit his second career home run taking Luke Gesell over the right field wall.





“Pav (Connor Pavolony) is a very strong kid with a quick twitch,” Vitello said. “You know he’s capable of smoking one or the ball coming off hot, but he had everybody in our dugout kinda like a Vince Carter dunk contest. Everyone was saying ‘Did you see that?’ or ‘I can’t believe that.’ He hit that one pretty good.”





Will Heflin would strike out the side for the Vols in the eighth before passing the ball off to Will Neely in the ninth.





UNC-Wilmington found success off Neely in the ninth scoring two runs, but the Seahawks rally ended with Cole Weiss lining into a game ending 5-4 double play.





Tennessee will face the loser of the North Carolina vs. Liberty game on Sunday at noon.