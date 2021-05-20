Vols stay hot in portal, William Mohan talks Vol commitment

Michigan transfer William Mohan was planning to wait until Monday to commit to Tennessee, but things changed on Thursday when he got to excited to wait and pulled the trigger on his twitter.

"It feels great," Mohan said. "I feel so good. I was like might as well. I love the school and I love everything. Why not today?"

Mohan has a good relationship with Vol linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary and the fit on Rocky Top was natural for his position.

"I have a lot of trust in him," Mohan said. "He knows how I move and how to get the best out of me. He knows how to use me. I just trust him so much.

"He's a funny guy. He knows how to get you ready to play. He's also serious when he needs to be. He's from Brooklyn which is where I'm from."

So what does Mohan bring to Tennessee? He believes his athleticism sets him apart from others that play outside linebacker.

"I'm fast and really physical," Mohan said. "I get off the edge really quick. I read the field really well. When it comes to coverage I can do that. I think I'm a hybrid that can play inside or outside. Mostly outside, but I hit like an inside backer."