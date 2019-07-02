



ATLANTA — Phillip Webb recently dropped a top schools list that included Tennessee, and the 4-star outside linebacker from Lanier (Ga.) High enjoyed his latest look at the Vols earlier this month.

Webb, who holds more than 30 hours, spent a day with the staff observing a camp and hanging out with position coach Chris Rumph. “I was really impressed,” Webb said the Rivals 5-star Challenge.

“I like the staff. I thought it was really cool watching them coach, working with players.”

Webb, who took an official visit to LSU before the dead period, believes he jives with Rumph’s gregarious personality and has started communicating with the veteran OLB coach much more lately.

“My visit was influenced by my relationship with coach Rumph. He’s a good coach. He gives off a good energy. They really like me in that outside linebacker role in a 3-4.”

Webb had 10.5 sacks and 20 TFLs as a junior and Tennessee is very intrigued by his pass rush ability, especially on 3rd downs. While LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Auburn are all in the mix, the Vols are pushing the chance to see the field a bit earlier, especially considering their rather thin depth chart at outside linebacker.

"They have a great tradition there. Great facilities. Coaches. It’s Tennessee,” Webb said, “So the possibly of playing early? That’s something. Anywhere you go have to work but it’s (a factor).”

While LSU and Auburn are the presumed frontrunners, Webb is keeping things close to the vest and has no public or private leaders at this time. He plans to take a few more visits after the dead period, with Tennessee in contention for one of his final trips.

“I just want to make my decision early in my senior year, he said. “I’ll take some officials during the season. I want to take at least two.”