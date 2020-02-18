News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 21:55:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols survive a scare against 'Dores but Barnes not thrilled

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Tennessee’s slim NCAA hopes almost got dealt a death blow tonight by the SEC’s last place team. Vanderbilt flirted with pulling off an upset and grabbing their first SEC road since March of 2018, b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}