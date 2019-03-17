Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 08:16:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vols take on Tigers for all the SEC marbles

Hro2ew85aqqgvob2mxez
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

NASHVILLE — Less than 24 hours after one of the most heart stirring comebacks in program history Tennessee will be back in Bridgestone Arena taking on Auburn and trying to take home its first SEC T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}