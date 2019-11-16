Tennessee gets its first test of the season today when they head north of the border to take on No. 20 Washington in Toronto. The Vols are coming off an 83-63 win over Murray State on Tuesday night that saw them flip the switch and turn a halftime deficit into a runaway win.





Rick Barnes got some solid play from his senior backcourt in Tuesday’s win as Jordan Bowden sat a career high with 26 points (19 in the second half) and Lamonte Turner became the first Volunteer this century to have as many as 14 assists in a game.





That’s the kind of play the only seniors on this team are going to need to turn in consistently if Barnes is going to turn a squad with lots of new pieces into his third straight NCAA Tournament team at Tennessee.





Barnes was unfiltered in his criticism of Turner and Bowden after the opener against UNC-Asheville, feeling like they didn’t do enough to get teammates involved while combining for 10 turnovers while putting up 27 shots between them.





He was singing a much different tune this week.





“The biggest growth was with our older guys. They won that game for us. If you go back and look at what happened in the second half, Jordan and Lamonte, John Fulkerson and Yves; it was guys who have been it (who got it done),” Barnes said.





Pons was fantastic with a career high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three and Fulkerson nearly had a double-double (9 points, 9 rebounds) despite playing just 17 minutes due to foul trouble.





It’s early to be making dramatic proclamations, but that ‘core four’ looks like a group that Barnes is going to be able to count on to come through most nights and do their jobs.





It’s getting all the newcomers who are going to log big minutes to understand just what’s required to compete and be successful at this level that has Barnes most concerned right now when it comes to developing this squad. Freshman like Josiah James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Davante Gaines and Drew Pember are all going to have roles on this team. From Barnes standpoint, not surprisingly, they all still have plenty to learn, especially when it comes to realizing how good the competition is.





“I think as time goes on, as we go in and watch tape today, they’re going to find out that all these detail things that we talk about matter,” he said





“They’re going to find out that there’s a difference in a guy that can shoot it at this level than a guy who they thought was a good shooter in high school. If you don’t get your hand up guys are going to make shots on you.”





Expecting stiff competition won’t be a problem in today’s match-up. Washington boast two of the most talented freshmen in the nation in likely ‘one-and’done’ forwards Isaiah Stewart (6-foot-9, 250 pounds) and Jaden McDaniels (6-foot-9, 200 pounds).





Both freshmen are averaging double digits (15.5 for Stewart, 11.5 for McDaniels), but they’re just part of a formidable front line that will severely test a Tennessee team that has some question marks in the post. In addition to Stewart and McDaniels Washington head coach Mike Hopkins can throw Hameir Wright (6-foot-9, 220 pounds) at opponents.





Everyone who follows this team has wondered how they’ll do against teams that possess quality size. Well, they’re about to find out in the third game of the season.





Stewart in particular is an absolute load in the low post. He’ll be a challenge for either Fulkerson or Pons depending on how Tennessee matches up. It’s going to be an early season litmus test to see how Pons is able to hold up against bigger opponents after moving from the wing to power forward.





“It’s a challenge because Isaiah Stewart is a terrific player. He plays hard and goes hard both ways. He runs the floor hard, posts hard, does everything hard. I love Yves though, I’ll put Yves up against anybody because he’s going to give it his all. It should be a good match-up,” Barnes said.





Washington’s size has certainly shown up on the defensive end of the floor where they’ve blocked 22 shots in their two games, wins over Baylor and Mt. Saint Mary’s.





Tennessee will have to deal with that zone while trying to figure out the Huskie’s 2-3 zone which Hopkins brought with him to Seattle after playing and coaching for Jim Boehiem at Syracuse for a total of 25 years.





“Mike’s obviously influenced from his days as a player at Syracuse and as the associated head coach for all those years there. They believe in that zone. They adjust out of it, it’s not just your standard 2-3 zone. He not only played it, he’s lived it,” Barnes said.





“Offensively if you look at their personnel they’ve got two of the top-10 recruits in the country from last year. They’re very talented. They’ve already had some good wins. Seeing this defense will be good for us.”





It will more than a little interesting to see how Tennessee deals with the unique defense this early in the season when they haven’t played against anything similar or spent much practice time on it.





Tip-off for today’s game is at 5 p.m. It will be broadcast only on ESPN+.