VolQuest - Vols to open on the road at South Carolina

As the curtain is raised on the 2020 Tennessee football season this afternoon with the start of fall camp, the Vols will start the season on the road at South Carolina.

The SEC unveiled the first week’s games Monday afternoon on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule is set to be announced later Monday evening at 7pm on the SEC Network.





Here’s a rundown of week 1 games:

Alabama at Mizzou

Georgia at Arkansas

Florida at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Auburn

Miss St at LSU

Tennessee at SC

Vandy at Texas A&M