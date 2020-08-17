VolQuest - Vols to open on the road at South Carolina

Vols to open on the road at South Carolina
As the curtain is raised on the 2020 Tennessee football season this afternoon with the start of fall camp, the Vols will start the season on the road at South Carolina.
The SEC unveiled the first week’s games Monday afternoon on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule is set to be announced later Monday evening at 7pm on the SEC Network.
Here’s a rundown of week 1 games:
Alabama at Mizzou
Georgia at Arkansas
Florida at Ole Miss
Kentucky at Auburn
Miss St at LSU
Tennessee at SC
Vandy at Texas A&M