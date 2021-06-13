Vols top school for Bishop Thomas following official visit to Rocky Top

Orlando defensive lineman Bishop Thomas made his way up to Knoxville this weekend for an official visit with the Volunteers.

The four-star tackle from Bishop Moore High School entered the weekend not having a top team. Thomas departed Rocky Top with the Vols as his top team, followed by Florida State and Texas.

“I didn’t have a top team until I came here and now I have a top team,” Thomas told Volquest Sunday morning. “I like the guys around the program and the coaching staff was really cool. I loved the energy from everybody.”

One coach in particular that stood out to Thomas is the one who he would be coached by on a daily basis — Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“Coach Garner is just a cool dude,” Thomas said. “He’s an old head and like an uncle. The staff in general is a really nice staff.”