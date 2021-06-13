Vols top school for Bishop Thomas following official visit to Rocky Top
Orlando defensive lineman Bishop Thomas made his way up to Knoxville this weekend for an official visit with the Volunteers.
The four-star tackle from Bishop Moore High School entered the weekend not having a top team. Thomas departed Rocky Top with the Vols as his top team, followed by Florida State and Texas.
“I didn’t have a top team until I came here and now I have a top team,” Thomas told Volquest Sunday morning. “I like the guys around the program and the coaching staff was really cool. I loved the energy from everybody.”
One coach in particular that stood out to Thomas is the one who he would be coached by on a daily basis — Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
“Coach Garner is just a cool dude,” Thomas said. “He’s an old head and like an uncle. The staff in general is a really nice staff.”
Thomas doesn’t plan on making a decision until after he is done taking visits this summer. The 6-foot-2, 280 lbs. lineman intends on returning to Tennessee this fall to catch a game inside of Neyland Stadium.
The Florida native took an official visit to Texas the first weekend of June and is scheduled to officially visit Florida State the weekend of June 25.
Thomas is ranked by Rivals as the No. 25 overall defensive tackle in the country and the No. 43 overall player in the state of Florida.
Oregon, Penn State, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia are amongst the 12 schools who have offered Thomas in addition to the Vols, the Seminoles and Longhorns.