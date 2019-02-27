Ticker
basketball

Vols try to bounce back at Ole Miss tonight

Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
Associate Editor

Tennessee (24-3, 12-2) rolls into Oxford, Miss. tomorrow night looking to avoid its first two game losing streak of the season against Ole Miss (19-8, 9-5), winners of five of their last six games ...

