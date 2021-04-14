VolQuest - Vols' veteran defensive line buying into Rodney Garner

When Rodney Garner returned to his alma mater in 2013 to be Auburn’s defensive line coach under Gus Malzahn, he helped turn a 3-9 team into a team that played for a National Championship the very next season.

Garner used 10 different lineup combinations along the defensive line throughout that season, which ultimately resulted in a loss to Florida State in the final BCS National Championship Game. It’s unreasonable to expect the same turnaround on Rocky Top, but the philosophy remains the same: create competition in order to bring out the best in the unit.

“We’re in a performance-based profession,” Garner told the media following Tuesday’s practice. “Every day is based off your performance… We’re going to reward the guys that are doing it the right way on and off the field. Those that are executing at a high level and showing that they’re trustworthy and that they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be and they’re going to execute the calls.”

Garner inherits a group that he says is “eager” to learn. After all, it is a group that consists of a handful of players that are now on their third head coach and fifth defensive line coach.

This year’s defensive line is learning how to “attack and react” more, whereas under Jeremy Pruitt, they were more “near step.” That’s just one instance of a change in philosophy. Still, Garner’s group has adapted well to the way the longtime SEC assistant goes about doing things.

“It’s like I told them when we first met, this is not a democracy,” Garner said. “This is a benevolent dictatorship. That means it’s loving, but it’s only one way. That’s the only way it is. They do not vote. I have the only vote.

“There has not been as much pushback as you would think. They’re kids. They’re always going try to test it and see where the line is and how far they can take it, as long as you stay consistent in your message and what you’re preaching and what you’re teaching. They are buying into the teaching and they do see a body of work that I’ve been able to produce throughout my career and I think it does add some credibility to it. I try to tell them we don’t drill just to trill. Every drill we do, I want them to see that at some point in a scrimmage, hey that’s the drill we did, that’s what we were trying to work on, that’s what we were trying to accomplish. That continues that credibility to what you’re doing.”