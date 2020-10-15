Vols vs. 'Cats: The match-up
Tennessee (2-1) is looking to bounce back this week after a rough loss at Georgia. They'll look to do that against a Kentucky (1-2) team that is coming of a dominant win over Mississippi State. Let...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news