Vols vs. 'Cats: The match-up
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3) travels to Lexington to take on No. 18 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2) on Saturday night in a game that will have a big impact on how each team's season is viewed. Let's dive into the matc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news