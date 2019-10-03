News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 14:08:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols vs. 'Dawgs: The Matchup

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee (1-3, 0-1) welcomes No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' SEC home opener. Let's dive into the matchup between two teams that are heading in different directions...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}