Vols vs. 'Dores: The Match-up
Tennessee (6-5, 4-3) closes out the season on Saturday against a struggling Vanderbilt (3-8, 1-6) team. The Vols have a shot to lock down a winning season and enhance their bowl prospects with a wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news