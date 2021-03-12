Vols vs. Gators for the second time this week
Tennessee (17-7, 10-7) will face off against Florida (14-8, 9-7) for the second time this week today in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament (2:30 pm, ESPN).The Vols secured the fourth seed in t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news