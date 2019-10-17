Vols vs. Tide: The Matchup
Tennessee (2-4, 1-2) heads to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) and one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. The Vols are coming off their first SEC win of the season, but thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news