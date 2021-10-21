Vols vs. Tide: The match-up
Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) heads to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 4-1) in a series the Crimson Tide has dominated for more than a decade. Let's dive into the match-ups.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news