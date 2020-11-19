Vols vs. Tigers: The match-up
Tennessee (2-4) goes to Auburn (4-2) looking to snap a four game losing streak. The Tigers are looking for a third straight win. Can the Vols show some improvement after an open date? Let's dive in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news