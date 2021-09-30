Vols vs. Tigers: The match-up
Tennessee 2-2 (0-1) and Missouri (2-2, 0-1) will both be looking for their first SEC win of 2021 on Saturday when the Vols travel to Columbia. Let's take a look at the match-ups
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news