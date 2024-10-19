Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

in other news
The ending couldn't have been anymore fitting.
Will Brooks stepped in front of Germie Bernard and snagged away a ball forced by Jalen Milroe in desperation before falling to the Neyland Stadium turf. That did it. The kid from Birmingham, who had few offers coming out of high school before walking on to Tennessee at a tumultuous time five years ago, had made the game-sealing interception in the Vols' 24-17 triumph of Alabama on Saturday.
In a series that has now been played 107 times, Brooks became the kind of hero that only the "Third Saturday in October" can produce.
"That'll be a moment in his life, and I'm sure he'll tell that story to all of his grandkids and great-grandkids and anybody who'll be able to listen to it," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "What a special, special player, but really just a special young guy."
Brooks certainly bided his time. He wasn't on any major program's radar coming out of Vestavia Hills High School in the Birmingham suburbs. He enrolled at Tennessee as a walk on in 2020 and didn't play a snap during the Vols' forgettable three-win campaign that season.
Now, he's etched himself in the lore of one of Tennessee's oldest and most storied rivalry games, making the play that provided an appropriate ending for a defensive performance that will be remembered a long with the plethora of others performances in the annals of the Third Saturday in October.
"(That play) is going to be up there (in life moments) for sure," Brooks said. "And I will definitely tell my kids, grandkids all about that. It's just a great feeling."
It wasn't the first time Brooks has come up with a game-changing play.
His interception against NC State that he returned for an 85 yard touchdown earlier this season provided an early knock-out blow in a game that was one of the early indicators of how elite Tennessee's defense could be.
That hasn't changed seven games in. It was the defense that helped the Vols survive Florida a week ago and it was the defense that again made the difference in Tennessee's second win over Alabama in three years.
Brooks has been no small part to it. After proving himself in a secondary weakened by injuries last season, he earned a starting spot at safety this season, continuing a journey that has served as an inspiration to every one that has been a part of it--even those whose path to the same stage on Saturday was different.
"This guy is one of the most unselfish people you'll ever meet," Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter said. "For the team, he does his job at an extremely high level and holds everybody accountable and just to have him beside me. We we work with each other a lot on the field. I wouldn't want it any other way. I love my brother."
Because of Brooks, and the rest of the Vols' defense, bigger things remain in reach after beating Alabama--a feat that once seemed unattainable. Tennessee now has no reason to fear the once might Crimson Tide. It has no reason to fear anyone else, either.
Defense, the way the Vols play it, will keep giving them a chance. So will players like Brooks.
"I'm so thankful for these coaches giving me an opportunity every single day, and my teammates," Brooks said. "Just so thankful for the opportunity and glad I was able to go out there execute it. I'm going to build off that."
