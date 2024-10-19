Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

The ending couldn't have been anymore fitting.

Will Brooks stepped in front of Germie Bernard and snagged away a ball forced by Jalen Milroe in desperation before falling to the Neyland Stadium turf. That did it. The kid from Birmingham, who had few offers coming out of high school before walking on to Tennessee at a tumultuous time five years ago, had made the game-sealing interception in the Vols' 24-17 triumph of Alabama on Saturday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In a series that has now been played 107 times, Brooks became the kind of hero that only the "Third Saturday in October" can produce.

"That'll be a moment in his life, and I'm sure he'll tell that story to all of his grandkids and great-grandkids and anybody who'll be able to listen to it," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "What a special, special player, but really just a special young guy."

Brooks certainly bided his time. He wasn't on any major program's radar coming out of Vestavia Hills High School in the Birmingham suburbs. He enrolled at Tennessee as a walk on in 2020 and didn't play a snap during the Vols' forgettable three-win campaign that season.

Now, he's etched himself in the lore of one of Tennessee's oldest and most storied rivalry games, making the play that provided an appropriate ending for a defensive performance that will be remembered a long with the plethora of others performances in the annals of the Third Saturday in October.

"(That play) is going to be up there (in life moments) for sure," Brooks said. "And I will definitely tell my kids, grandkids all about that. It's just a great feeling."