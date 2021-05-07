VolQuest - Vols with big opportunity this weekend at Missouri

Tennessee (34-11,14-7 SEC) heads to Columbia, Missouri this weekend with a share of the lead in the SEC East and an opportunity to separate themselves with a sweep against a struggling Missouri (12-29, 5-16 SEC) team.

The Vols enter the weekend tied with Vanderbilt atop the SEC East with Florida just two games behind the duo in the loss column at 13-9. Vanderbilt ends the season vs. Alabama, at Ole Miss and vs. Kentucky. Florida finishes the season at Kentucky, vs. Georgia and at Arkansas.

Tennessee’s finish at Missouri, vs. Arkansas and at South Carolina is harder than the Commodores or Gators but the Vols have the best sweep chance this weekend and need to take advantage.

For Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and his team, the concern is on the day-by-day process that has gotten this program back to competing for championships.

“I would pay a million dollars to go back in college and play 11 games,” Vitello said. “Just getting to play is a blessing and you count the number a little bit but it’s not small enough on your hand to where you start predicting what your future is because we do want to play into June obviously. … It’s important for us to continue to go with what works for us and the step-by-step deal because if we’re in Shawshank Redemption we’re nowhere near out of the tunnel yet. You’re kind of in the middle somewhere where the lightning is going off. So for now we’ll emphasize the things that have gone well for us this year and continue to subtract some of the things we don’t think have gone well for us.”

Missouri has won just one SEC series this season, taking two out of three over Texas A&M, and has been swept three times, including last week when the Tigers blew late leads on Saturday and Sunday against Alabama.

At the plate, Missouri’s .236 batting average ranks last in the SEC. The Tigers don’t make up for their lack of contact hitting with power hitting either. Missouri’s 27 home runs ranks last in the SEC by 23 home runs.

Redshirt seniors Andrew Keefer and Brandt Belk have been Missouri’s two most effective hitters. Keefer is hitting .284 with one homer and 15 RBIs while Belk is hitting 280 with one homer, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Sophomore Torrin Montgomery leads Missouri in home runs with five while hitting .269 and 25 RBIs.

Mark Vierling and Luke Mann are tied for second on the team in home runs, hitting four a piece this season.

On the mound, Missouri hasn’t been much better, ranking last in the SEC and 270th of 286 division one teams with a 7.34 team ERA.

Missouri hasn’t settled on its Saturday or Sunday starter yet but the Tigers will pitch hard throwing right hander Seth Halvorsen Friday night. The redshirt-sophomore has a 4-2 record and 6.67 ERA in 54 innings pitched this season. While Halvorsen has big time stuff, he has struggled to control it, surrendering 45 walks on the season.

Halvorsen will match up with Chad Dallas.

“The buck kind of stops here when you’re talking about Friday’s game,” Vitello said. “Their Friday starter is 94-98 (MPH) and throws plenty of off-speed pitches as well and throws them for strikes. You’re getting a true Friday matchup of guys with really good stuff. Velo is there, off speed is there. That starter battle is where we need to narrow our focus but you do need to look at the opponent as a whole.”

Sophomore Spencer Miles started the first three SEC series openers for Missouri before moving to Saturday for the next three weeks. Miles struggled, posting a 9.29 ERA in his six conference starts before being moved to the bullpen last weekend.

RHP Konnor Ash earned the Saturday start against Alabama in Miles’ stead, allowing three earned runs in four innings. Ash has a 6.75 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 18.2 innings pitched this season. Whoever starts Saturday for the Tigers will face off with Tennessee LHP Will Heflin.

Freshman Zach Hise has started every series finale for Missouri in SEC play, posting an 0-6 record and 6.35 ERA. Like Halvorsen, Hise has dealt with walk problems, surrendering 24 free passes in 45.1 innings pitched. Hise, or whoever gets the ball for Missouri Sunday, will face off with Tennessee freshman Blade Tidwell.

As the team ERA would indicate, Missouri doesn’t possess many high level bullpen arms. Expect RHP Jacob Kush (4.50 ERA in 18IP), RHP Lukas Veinbergs (3.89 ERA in 37IP) and LHP Ian Lohse (3.27 ERA in 22IP) to see innings this weekend out of the Tigers’ bullpen.

The series opener Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on SEC Network+. The Saturday matchup is set for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Sunday series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET and can be streamed on SEC Network+.