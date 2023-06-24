Following a massive win over Florida and a bye-week, Tennessee took to the road to face LSU at Death Valley. With the extra rest, the No. 8 Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 25 Tigers (4-2, 2-1) 40-13 in Baton Rouge. Let's dive into the intricacies of the matchup.

Scoring

1Q: Vols TD - Small one-yard run (7-0) Vols FG - McGrath 35-yard kick (10-0) Vols FG - McGrath 38-yard kick (13-0) 2Q: Vols TD - Hyatt 45-yard reception from Hooker (20-0) LSU TD - Williams one-yard run (20-7) Vols FG - McGrath 32-yard kick (23-7) 3Q: Vols TD - Hyatt 14-yard reception from Hooker (30-7) Vols TD - Small five-yard run (37-7) 4Q: LSU TD - Boutte five-yard reception from Daniels (two-point attempt failed) (37-13) Vols FG - McGrath 32-yard kick (40-13)

MVPs

Offensive: Jabari Small With Tennessee taking an early and sizable lead, the team opted to run the ball 49 times compared to throwing just 28 passes. Leading the way in the heavy ground attack was Jabari Small. The back received 22 carries in the match — 10 more than the next most used rusher. He totaled 127 yards in this effort including a long of 49. This hard running pushed him across the goal line twice in the game. The first came as the opening score of the match with his final extending the team's lead to 30 in the third quarter. The offense was firing on all cylinders in the win and Small was a big reason why. Defensive: Aaron Beasley On defense, linebacker Aaron Beasley had one of his better games of the season. He led the team in tackles with nine in the contest. This included three coming in a solo effort. This explosive play led to 1.5 tackles for loss, too. While LSU was held in check on offense, it was largely due to a Tennessee defense that stepped up behind Beasley.

