In Tennessee's first SEC match since downing Alabama , the Vols wrapped up their homestand with a match against Kentucky .

Offensive: Jalin Hyatt

After taking an early lead, Tennessee opted to focus on running the clock with a ground attack.

However, this didn't stop Jalin Hyatt from racking up another game of ridiculous stats to power the Vols to a win. By the end of the match, Hyatt had caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. This included scoring grabs of 55 and 31 yards.

The first touchdown was the opening score of the game. It put Tennessee up seven points instantly and set the tone for the remainder of the night. His second came just before halftime to put a finishing touch on a dominant first half.

Of course the game against Kentucky wasn't as impressive as his monster night against Alabama, but it was still one of his better games of the year. Considering he won the Biletnekoff Award, that's saying something.

Defensive: Doneiko Slaughter

While the Vols' offense torched the Wildcats, the team's defense had an even more effective outing.

The group held Kentucky to a single score while shutting down Will Levis. The quarterback threw for only 98 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

At the head of the defensive effort was defensive back Doneiko Slaughter. He came up with one tackle, an interception and a big time hit to force another takeaway.

Slaughter's play was a key reason the Wildcats only scored six points. He came up with an acrobatic interception and laid the hammer on a wide receiver in the red zone forcing another interception.

It was a big time game from the young defensive back.