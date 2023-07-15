Volunteer Rewind: Tennessee hammers Kentucky at home to stay flawless
In Tennessee's first SEC match since downing Alabama, the Vols wrapped up their homestand with a match against Kentucky.
Ultimately, No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) throttled the No. 19 Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) 44-6 to stay perfect.
Let's dive into the intricacies of the matchup.
Scoring
1Q:
Vols TD - Hyatt 55-yard reception from Hooker (7-0)
UK TD - Rodriguez three-yard run (Ruffolo PAT blocked) (7-6)
2Q:
Vols TD - Fant two-yard run (McGrath PAT missed) (13-6)
Vols TD - Wright one-yard run (20-6)
Vols TD - Hyatt 31-yard reception from Hooker (27-6)
3Q:
Vols FG - McGrath 29-yard kick (30-6)
Vols TD - Hooker eight-yard run (37-6)
4Q:
Vols TD - Small 13-yard reception from Hooker (44-6)
MVPs
Offensive: Jalin Hyatt
After taking an early lead, Tennessee opted to focus on running the clock with a ground attack.
However, this didn't stop Jalin Hyatt from racking up another game of ridiculous stats to power the Vols to a win. By the end of the match, Hyatt had caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. This included scoring grabs of 55 and 31 yards.
The first touchdown was the opening score of the game. It put Tennessee up seven points instantly and set the tone for the remainder of the night. His second came just before halftime to put a finishing touch on a dominant first half.
Of course the game against Kentucky wasn't as impressive as his monster night against Alabama, but it was still one of his better games of the year. Considering he won the Biletnekoff Award, that's saying something.
Defensive: Doneiko Slaughter
While the Vols' offense torched the Wildcats, the team's defense had an even more effective outing.
The group held Kentucky to a single score while shutting down Will Levis. The quarterback threw for only 98 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
At the head of the defensive effort was defensive back Doneiko Slaughter. He came up with one tackle, an interception and a big time hit to force another takeaway.
Slaughter's play was a key reason the Wildcats only scored six points. He came up with an acrobatic interception and laid the hammer on a wide receiver in the red zone forcing another interception.
It was a big time game from the young defensive back.
What it meant
Coming off the historic win over Alabama and a trouncing of UT Martin, Tennessee easily could've fallen asleep and allowed a solid Kentucky team to snap its perfect season.
However, the Vols came out on fire in front of a sold-out crowd and ran away with the game. Following the close, high-scoring affair the team snuck out of in Lexington the year prior, this was a great sign for the future of Josh Heupel's success over the rival.
The game also proved that Tennessee's defense had the ability to step up when needed. Although it would go on to have let down performances, it also had games like these that gave hope for the following year's defenses.
This also ultimately pushed Tennessee to the top spot in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings that would be released the following week. This set up one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year against Georgia.
