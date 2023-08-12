On a rainy night in Nashville, the No. 10 Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) throttled Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) 56-0 to continue the program's dominance over its in-state rival.

In the final week of the regular season, Tennessee ended with a bang.

Offense: Jaylen Wright

On a night where the weather was less than ideal to pass, Tennessee dominated on the ground. While three backs recorded a touchdown run of more than 50 yards, the one that stood out the most was Jaylen Wright.

The second-string back only toted the ball five times but finished with two touchdowns and 160 yards. This high mark on a low amount of carries resulted in an average of 32 yards per rush.

Both of his explosive runs came in the second half. He scampered for a 50-yard and an 83-yard score to fully put the game out of reach and put an exclamation mark on the season.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Volunteer Rewind: Tennessee stomps out Missouri on Senior Day

Defense: Roman Harrison

On the defensive end, the team refused to allow Vanderbilt into the end zone. The Commodores finished with just 107 yards through the air and 147 on the ground.

A key piece of the Vols' only shutout of the year was LEO Roman Harrison. The edge rusher recorded four tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

This ability to blow up the run game, set the edge and pressure the quarterback was crucial in holding Vanderbilt. While it took the whole team, Harrison stood out above the rest.