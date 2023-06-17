After five-straight losses to Florida, Tennessee prepared for its best shot to down the Gators since its win in 2016. The No. 11 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) ultimately took down No. 20 Florida (2-2, 0-2) 38-33 to get back in the win column. Let's dive into the intricacies of the big win.

Scoring

1Q: Vols FG - McGrath 32-yard kick (3-0) 2Q: UF TD - Zipperer 44-yard reception from Richardson (3-7) Vols TD - Hooker four-yard run (10-7) UF TD - Richardson seven-yard run (10-14) Vols TD - McCoy one-yard reception from Hooker (17-14) 3Q: Vols TD - Small 16-yard reception from Hooker (24-14) UF TD - Richardson one-yard run (24-21) Vols TD - Small one-yard run (31-21) 4Q: Vols TD - Wright five-yard run (38-21) UF TD - Johnson five-yard run (failed two-point conversion) (38-27) UF TD - Pearsall three-yard reception from Richardson (failed two-point conversion) (38-33)

MVPs

Offensive: Hendon Hooker In Tennessee's win, quarterback Hendon Hooker was nearly perfect. The signal caller totaled 349 passing yards on 22-of-28 passing. This included finding the end zone twice and leading five touchdown drives. Possibly the most important score came on an under three-minute march down the field for a touchdown moments before halftime. Hooker wasn't just dominate through the air, though. He also ran the ball at an elite level. He led the team in rushing with 112 yards on the ground with a touchdown. This included a long of 44. Without an elite performance by Hooker, the result may have been different. Defensive: Kamal Hadden With the game on the line, Kamal Hadden came through in the clutch. As Florida attempted to complete a miraculous comeback, Hadden took advantage of pressure on Anthony Richardson and intercepted his final pass. He did more than pick off the game winning pass, though. He also stepped up in the open field. He completed seven tackles with five coming in a solo attempt. This was tied for the most on the team. He also earned a tackle for loss. Hadden's effort was crucial in the win. Although Richardson was effective as a passer, Hadden did a solid job on his own.

What it meant