Let's dive into the intricacies of one of the biggest wins in modern Tennessee football history.

In the match, the No. 6 Vols (6-0, 3-0 SEC) took down No. 3 Alabama (6-1, 3-1) to snap a 15-game losing streak and let loose a flood of fans who stormed Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium.

Following a road blowout over LSU , Tennessee turned its attention to the Third Saturday of October.

Offensive: Jalin Hyatt

In the win over Alabama, Jalin Hyatt put together one of the best single game performances in school history.

The speedy receiver totaled six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns. This came on scores as long as 78, 60 and 36 yards. He accounted for over half of the team's receiving yards in the game and all of their touchdowns.

His 207 yards were the sixth most by a Tennessee receiver in a single game in program history. The five touchdowns were two more than any player has ever caught, as well.

This game solidified Hyatt as the frontrunner for the Biletnikoff Award given to the country's best wide out. It also shot him up draft boards and was a big reason he was picked in the third round this year.

Defensive: Omari Thomas

Although the Tide scored 49 points, the Vols' defense did a solid job of limiting them to begin the game and bending but not breaking at the end.

The biggest positive on the defensive end was the ability to stop Alabama's rush attack. After getting gashed on the ground the year before, Tennessee held the Tide to just 114 yards on 31 carries. This almost exclusively came from Jahmyr Gibbs.

Helping stuff the run and forcing Bryce Young out of the pocket was Omari Thomas. He came up with two tackles and Tennessee's only sack of the game. He clogged the middle of the line with his big and athletic frame, as well.