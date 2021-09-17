Volunteer State native Brycen Sanders details UT game day stop

Four-star in-state offensive lineman Brycen Sanders of Baylor School in Chattanooga has been to several Tennessee games growing up. But Saturday was a new experience as the Rivals Top-225 prospect was on-hand in a recruiting capacity.

“I got there in the morning for breakfast and then went on to the field and met some players,” Sanders told Volquest of the game day unofficial visit. “I talked to coach [Glen] Elarbee and some other coaches before the game.

“The game itself was great. I loved the atmosphere and environment. Pregame was super crazy and the fans showed up. They were into it and loud.”

There’s a family connection between Sanders and Elarbee as the coach was Brycen’s father’s roommate in college at MTSU.

“Coach Elarbee was talking to my dad a lot, but he also asked me how my game went and some other stuff,” the 2023 offensive lineman said. “After the game, he was talking about how they made some mistakes but how they are fixable and how they fought hard.

“Coach Elarbee and I are super close. He’s a good coach and we talk every week. Coach [Josh] Heupel and [Alex] Golesh text me every week.”

Golesh and offensive lineman Dayne Davis also spoke to Sanders and his family on Saturday.