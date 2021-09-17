Volunteer State native Brycen Sanders details UT game day stop
Four-star in-state offensive lineman Brycen Sanders of Baylor School in Chattanooga has been to several Tennessee games growing up. But Saturday was a new experience as the Rivals Top-225 prospect was on-hand in a recruiting capacity.
“I got there in the morning for breakfast and then went on to the field and met some players,” Sanders told Volquest of the game day unofficial visit. “I talked to coach [Glen] Elarbee and some other coaches before the game.
“The game itself was great. I loved the atmosphere and environment. Pregame was super crazy and the fans showed up. They were into it and loud.”
There’s a family connection between Sanders and Elarbee as the coach was Brycen’s father’s roommate in college at MTSU.
“Coach Elarbee was talking to my dad a lot, but he also asked me how my game went and some other stuff,” the 2023 offensive lineman said. “After the game, he was talking about how they made some mistakes but how they are fixable and how they fought hard.
“Coach Elarbee and I are super close. He’s a good coach and we talk every week. Coach [Josh] Heupel and [Alex] Golesh text me every week.”
Golesh and offensive lineman Dayne Davis also spoke to Sanders and his family on Saturday.
Sanders ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 17 offensive tackle in the class of 2023. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native currently owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8 and has 14 offers to date, including an Arkansas offer that came in two weeks ago.
In weeks ahead, the Volunteer State native will be on-hand for game days at Georgia and other Southeastern Conference venues this fall. The offensive tackle also will take in the Virginia Tech – Notre Dame game, as well as the Ohio State – Penn State contest.
Sanders could also come back to Rocky Top for the Ole Miss game, but that’s not set in stone.
“I thought the game was very good as it came down to the wire. The fans were awesome and the atmosphere was incredible,” Sanders said of Saturday in Neyland. “They put up some points, made some mistakes and had some injuries – but they fought hard.
“That is what’s different from teams in the past as they might have given up or not scored many points. I can tell they are going in the right direction.”
Sanders, who sports a 3.8 GPA, has experience at both tackle and guard. The 2023 prospect is also a part of the National Playmaker’s Academy.
“I feel as if I’m the most technically sound offensive lineman in the country. I feel like I’m one of the smartest guys in the country,” the prospect said of himself when asked for a self-scout. “I’m good academically and in the film room. I’m a coach’s son, so I know what I need to do before we are about to go out there and play.
“I’m solid in pass sets and in run blocking. I stay in my lane, don’t get penalties and I’m physical, too. I put guys on the ground and block until the whistle.”
Sanders and the rest of his Baylor School teammates will be back in action Friday when hosting Pope John Paul II, seeking their fourth win of the season.