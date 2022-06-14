Volunteer State native Kaleb Beasley recaps camping in Knoxville

With June prospect camps officially underway, highly-touted recruits will now be making their way to Knoxville for a chance to compete in front of the Volunteer coaching staff.

Some are looking for an offer while others, who are firmly entrenched on the Big Orange hot board, are seeking an opportunity to learn and mingle with members of the staff. The top-overall prospect in the state of Tennessee for the 2024 class – Kaleb Beasley – fits in with the latter.

“Coach Martinez has talked to me a lot, but I’ve never had a chance to work with him,” the four-star told Volquest. “If I come here, I want to know what it’s like to work with him. It went really well.

“It was great coming back down here, as always. He coached me up a lot on everything and on some of the things that I need to fix. It was a great time and the defensive backs did well in 1-on-1’s.”

Last Wednesday’s June 1 camp was the first for a busy month ahead. The Nashville, Tenn. native was easily one of the top-performers on the night and had a chance to get to know Martinez and Tim Banks on a more personal level.

“Coach Banks is more of a sit back and chill kind of coach. He likes to look at everything,” the Lipscomb Academy standout said. “Coach Martinez is always energetic and ready to go. He was teaching me to be square when I pressed.

“They get the message to you. They want you to do what they are saying and nothing else. I really like that about them.”