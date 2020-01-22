Volunteer State receiver Walker Merrill talks takeaways from Junior Day
In-state receiver Walker Merrill of Brentwood High School already has an offer from the Vols. The 3-star standout has been to campus for a game in the past, but Saturday was the first time the he h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news