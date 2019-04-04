Volunteer state wideout Walker Merrill talks Tennessee offer
Brentwood High wide receiver Walker Merrill has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. Currently sitting with eight offers, his most recent came from Tennessee and meant a good deal to him.
"I've always known from friends that have been recruited that their aren't many in-state kids that they go after," Merrill said. "That's big time since I'm an in-state kid so I was pumped about that."
Wide receivers coach Tee Martin is in charge of recruiting the Nashville area so thus he has the task of recruiting Merrill.
"They said they like my film and a few videos of me working out," Merrill said. "They have seven receivers leaving by the time I'd get up there so I like that. I look forward to talking more to them and seeing how they would use me in their offense."
Merrill said Martin wants to get him back on campus soon and reiterated that he hopes to continue building that relationship.
Merrill was born in Charlotte, North Carolina and eventually moved to Florida for a stint before moving to middle Tennessee.
"All my family went to North Carolina," Merrill said. "I didn't really have a favorite team growing up so I didn't really have a die hard team that I was a fan of."
Merrill loves the game and is constantly working on his craft. He brings a lot to the table and feels like he's a complete receiver.
"I'd say I'm a deep threat," Merrill said. "Anything like a post. The comeback is probably my favorite route. I like anything deep, but I also like to get YAC."
Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Louisville, Memphis, Purdue, Tulane, and Kentucky join the Vols in offering Merrill early in the process. Very important in the process is finding a place with a good education.
"Coming out and playing early is everyones dream," Merrill said. "I've grown up knowing that my education is very important. It's about that paper you earn because it will help you in life."
Merrill attributes his success on the field to his work ethic and his work with NPA in Nashville.
"They have helped me big time," Merrill said. "They have been a big factor with how I've developed as a player and as a person. Coach Buck and everyone really helps. I've been going there since 5th of 6th grade. I've been going up against older guys and looking up to guys like Lance Wilhoite, who is going to Oregon. The player development there is really good."
Merrill is a member of the class of 2021.