Brentwood High wide receiver Walker Merrill has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. Currently sitting with eight offers, his most recent came from Tennessee and meant a good deal to him.

"I've always known from friends that have been recruited that their aren't many in-state kids that they go after," Merrill said. "That's big time since I'm an in-state kid so I was pumped about that."

Wide receivers coach Tee Martin is in charge of recruiting the Nashville area so thus he has the task of recruiting Merrill.

"They said they like my film and a few videos of me working out," Merrill said. "They have seven receivers leaving by the time I'd get up there so I like that. I look forward to talking more to them and seeing how they would use me in their offense."

Merrill said Martin wants to get him back on campus soon and reiterated that he hopes to continue building that relationship.

Merrill was born in Charlotte, North Carolina and eventually moved to Florida for a stint before moving to middle Tennessee.

"All my family went to North Carolina," Merrill said. "I didn't really have a favorite team growing up so I didn't really have a die hard team that I was a fan of."



