Volunteers like the options with in-state talent, Marquez Taylor

As Tennessee strives to make in-state recruiting a priority moving forward in the Josh Heupel era, the relationship between Marquez Taylor and the Volunteer coaching staff continues to grow. “It’s been good. I talk to coach Heupel some. We stay in touch. Tennessee likes that I’m versatile and can play anywhere on the field,” the McKenzie, Tenn. native told Volquest. “I grew up watching them and they’ve really been the only school I watched. “It was a dream to get an offer from them. They will always be involved until I commit somewhere.” Taylor, who also speaks to Jerry Mack and Kodi Burns regularly, picked up an offer from Tennessee last April. It was the first from the Power 5 landscape and it carried some weight as the Vols were pegged inside the prospect’s top-five two weeks ago.

“I really want to play in the SEC, so that’s why those three are in there,” the athlete explained. “I wanted to put Memphis in there since they were my first offer and they’ve been talking to me since my freshman year. I like Kansas because the coach once coached in my hometown. “It’s probably going to change, but that’s how I see it right now.” Taylor ranks as the 19th-best prospect out of Tennessee. The Vols are definitely interested in pursuing the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, they just don’t exactly know where he fits in at the next level. At least not yet. “Nobody really knows where they are going to put me at yet. I just want to play – they can put me anywhere,” the 2023 recruit said. “It’s not stressful. I just want to get somewhere and ball. “If I had a choice, I definitely like carrying the ball. I want to be on the offensive side, either at running back or wide receiver. If they put me at defensive back, I can do that too.”