Volunteers like the options with in-state talent, Marquez Taylor
As Tennessee strives to make in-state recruiting a priority moving forward in the Josh Heupel era, the relationship between Marquez Taylor and the Volunteer coaching staff continues to grow.
“It’s been good. I talk to coach Heupel some. We stay in touch. Tennessee likes that I’m versatile and can play anywhere on the field,” the McKenzie, Tenn. native told Volquest. “I grew up watching them and they’ve really been the only school I watched.
“It was a dream to get an offer from them. They will always be involved until I commit somewhere.”
Taylor, who also speaks to Jerry Mack and Kodi Burns regularly, picked up an offer from Tennessee last April. It was the first from the Power 5 landscape and it carried some weight as the Vols were pegged inside the prospect’s top-five two weeks ago.
“I really want to play in the SEC, so that’s why those three are in there,” the athlete explained. “I wanted to put Memphis in there since they were my first offer and they’ve been talking to me since my freshman year. I like Kansas because the coach once coached in my hometown.
“It’s probably going to change, but that’s how I see it right now.”
Taylor ranks as the 19th-best prospect out of Tennessee. The Vols are definitely interested in pursuing the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, they just don’t exactly know where he fits in at the next level. At least not yet.
“Nobody really knows where they are going to put me at yet. I just want to play – they can put me anywhere,” the 2023 recruit said. “It’s not stressful. I just want to get somewhere and ball.
“If I had a choice, I definitely like carrying the ball. I want to be on the offensive side, either at running back or wide receiver. If they put me at defensive back, I can do that too.”
Taylor balled out as a junior in the fall, leading McKenzie to its first state championship game appearances since 2007. Primarily a running back, the prospect accounted for 33 touchdowns on 193 carries for 1,676 yards (8.7 yards per carry). The athlete added six more touchdowns and 411 yards at receiver on 24 catches.
By season’s end, the athlete was named a Tennessee Class 1-A Mr. Football finalist and was tabbed as an All-West Tennessee football offensive first-team selection.
“I’m weighting at like 175, so I’m not built for running back right now,” Taylor added. “I’ve got another year to get my size up. If I get to 200 or maybe 190 pounds, then I could maybe stay at running back. For now, I see myself as a cornerback.”
Though the three-star saw just a limited number of snaps on defense in 2021, the expectation is to play corner as well next season. He’ll continue to log carries out of the backfield and will get touches as a possession receiver in the slot or a vertical threat from the outside.
Like on the gridiron, Taylor is versatile off the field. The three-sport athlete averages 15 points this season on the hardwood and will take part in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, as well as the 4X100-meter relay, this spring on the track.
“Playing all these sports, it keeps me in shape. I get out of one sport and go straight into another,” the Volunteer State native said. “In summer, I’m never out of shape. I’m running in front of people at workouts. I like playing all three of them because it always keeps me doing something.”
Taylor has been clocked in the low 4.40s in the 40-yard dash and was at Memphis for a Junior Day in January. With 12 offers, the prospect will ‘definitely’ be in Knoxville on March 5 and is making plans to be in attendance for the Orange & White spring game.
The 2023 athlete will visit around this spring and begin the official visit process this summer. There’s no commitment date in mind at the moment, but Taylor plans to use one of his official visits in Knoxville.