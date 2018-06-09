Kendrell Flowers has been committed to Wake Forest for about two months, but the 3-star tailback from Irmo High (S.C.) is keeping his options open as his recruitment continues to gain steam this summer.

In the last few weeks, Flowers has received offers from Tennessee, Penn State and North Carolina, with several other Power 5 schools also evaluating the 6-foot, 195-pound tailback.

The Vols jumped into the mix in late May, and now Flowers plans to make his first visit to Rocky Top this weekend.

“I’ve had a lot of communication with coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and coach (Chris) Weinke,” Flowers told VolQuest.

“They all do a good job checking in on me and seeing what’s up. I actually just got off the phone with coach (Chris) Rumph. We set a date for me to come up there this weekend. On Sunday.”

Flowers stars for Irmo High in Columbia, right in South Carolina’s backyard, but while the Gamecocks have shown inconsistent interest, Tennessee’s offer was “a really big deal.”

“It was huge for me to know that an SEC school believed in me. That’s the best conference in college football, the hardest conference, they have the best competition. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. It was a huge offer for me to get,” Flowers said.

“They like my speed. They like the way I can come out of the backfield and catch the ball. My versatility really stood out to them because they said they could do a lot more stuff with me in the backfield than they could do with other ‘backs.”