VolQuest - Walker Merrill readies for next chapter with Vols

Fresh off an appearance in the Tennessee Class 6-A state championship game that brought his high school career to a close, Vols commit Walker Merrill is just days away from signing his National Letter of Intent in the Early Signing Period.

“I’ll be signing on the first day, December 16, and I’ll be enrolling early,” Walker told Volquest. “I’m excited and I’m ready for this next stage in life. I think God put me on earth for this reason and I’ve got to step up. It’s kind of weird leaving high school this week but I know I have greater things ahead of me.”

The prep football chapter nearly had a perfect ending. However, Merrill and Brentwood came up short in a shootout this past weekend, falling to Oakland 56-33 during Saturday’s title game in Cookeville, Tenn.

“We started off a little slow before the offense really picked up in the second half,” Merrill reflected. “I did alright – the best I could.

“We obviously didn’t go out with a full-bang, as they would say. I guess it was a half-bang. But we haven’t been to a state championship in 18 years. It’s kind of great to go down in the books in reaching that game. It’s good to go out like that.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout missed some time this fall with a nagging hamstring injury. All told, Merrill had to sit out two full games and missed parts of two others while trying to nurse himself back to full health prior to the playoff run.

“I learned a lot this year, but most of all, I learned not to take anything for granted,” the Tennessee commit said. “Every year, you always think you have so much time left and then your senior year gets here and you only have a few games left. And then a few more and so on.

“I was sitting there injured for some games wishing I was out there. If I could tell any high schooler any type of advice right now, it would be to not take anything for granted.”