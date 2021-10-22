Walter Nolen details Neyland experience, latest in recruiting
Five-star Walter Nolen is a busy man.
The Rivals second-overall prospect has checked in with Michigan, Florida and Tennessee already this season. He’s been down to College Station for an official visit and is planning to return this weekend for another check-in.
On November 13, the Powell High School standout will do his official at Tennessee. The days in weeks to follow, things will get serious.
“After Tennessee, I’m done,” Nolen told Volquest. “I’m not going anywhere else after that.”
It’s looking more and more like an Aggies and Volunteers race from here on out. But Michigan, Florida and Georgia are still in the picture. It’s a recruitment that has taken many twists and turns and one that will likely continue up until the Early Signing Period.
“Where I feel the most comfortable,” the prospect said when asked what his mindset is on visits. “It’s [recruiting] been fun. It’s been up and down throughout the process, but I don’t have any complaints.”
Fanbases have pulled out all the stops when Nolen comes to town.
Tennessee students, for example, painted the campus Rock to honor the defensive tackle. ‘Welcome Home Walter Nolen’ with the Power ‘T’ inserted in his last name could be seen as fans came to and from the stadium on Volunteer Boulevard.
The student section chanted his name multiple times while Tennessee battled Ole Miss on Shields-Watkins Field. And fans gathered all around while Nolen took in the pregame ‘Vol Walk.’
“It was pretty fun and exciting,” the prospect remembered. “It was my first time being at UT on a game day. Being able to walk down to the ‘Vol Walk’ made it even better.
“I feel like I’ve gotten used to it, I guess. A little bit because of how much traveling I’ve been doing. Every fan base has their own hashtag made for me. It’s like the same environment but different environment every time I go somewhere.”
Tennessee certainly made an impression on its most sought-after recruit. Though last weekend’s game ended in a loss, the fan atmosphere excelled. The Vols played in front of a sold out crowd as the game day experience took full effect with a pregame light show and flyover. The team also ran through the ‘T’ via spotlight.
Nolen enjoyed the festivities, but when it was all said and done, the five-star focused on the game and pictured himself in the game setting.
“I liked it. If certain parts of the game had went the other way, they would have won the game,” Nolen said of the Tennessee-Ole Miss contest. “But I feel like they played good. They just struggled a little bit getting the quarterback down.
“I liked the way they [defense] changed the line of scrimmage. They did a good job putting pressure on the quarterback. It was just a matter of getting him down. I feel like my experience was good though. I got everything I needed just being able to see how they played in person.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound athlete believes he would be a good fit with Rodney Garner on Tennessee’s defensive line. At Powell this season, he’s been focusing on fine tuning his skills and becoming more versatile across the defensive line – repping in several techniques each game.
“I feel like I’ve been playing more aggressive,” Nolen said. “Based off the trust I have with my team, I can play more aggressive now knowing that they are going to have my back.”
Nolen has even logged some limited action on offense.
Sometimes, he’s used as a gadget or a simple decoy. Others, Nolen acts as a lead-blocker in the backfield or blocking tight end. He scored a touchdown on the goal line earlier this season and ran a route in the red zone Thursday night.
“I’ve been telling people my whole life that I’m not a one-trick pony,” the prospect said. “Now, people are finally starting to realize it.”
Athletically, Nolen is in a league of his own every time he steps on the football field. He’s continued to work himself into better shape while registering nearly 20 stops behind the line of scrimmage with six sacks in nine games.
And maybe most importantly, Nolen appears to be feeling right at home in East Tennessee. Is that a sign to come? Who knows. But Tennessee is right in the thick of this and will have a chance to have the final say on November 13.