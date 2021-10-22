Walter Nolen details Neyland experience, latest in recruiting

Five-star Walter Nolen is a busy man.

The Rivals second-overall prospect has checked in with Michigan, Florida and Tennessee already this season. He’s been down to College Station for an official visit and is planning to return this weekend for another check-in.

On November 13, the Powell High School standout will do his official at Tennessee. The days in weeks to follow, things will get serious.

“After Tennessee, I’m done,” Nolen told Volquest. “I’m not going anywhere else after that.”

It’s looking more and more like an Aggies and Volunteers race from here on out. But Michigan, Florida and Georgia are still in the picture. It’s a recruitment that has taken many twists and turns and one that will likely continue up until the Early Signing Period.

“Where I feel the most comfortable,” the prospect said when asked what his mindset is on visits. “It’s [recruiting] been fun. It’s been up and down throughout the process, but I don’t have any complaints.”

Fanbases have pulled out all the stops when Nolen comes to town.

Tennessee students, for example, painted the campus Rock to honor the defensive tackle. ‘Welcome Home Walter Nolen’ with the Power ‘T’ inserted in his last name could be seen as fans came to and from the stadium on Volunteer Boulevard.

The student section chanted his name multiple times while Tennessee battled Ole Miss on Shields-Watkins Field. And fans gathered all around while Nolen took in the pregame ‘Vol Walk.’