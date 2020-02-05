Freshman All-American offensive tackle Wanna Morris is expected to miss Tennessee's spring practice after undergoing offseason surgery, sources tell Volquest.com.

Tennessee's starting left tackle had surgery last month on his hip and will have a lengthy rehab but is expected back for fall camp.

Morris played in all 13 games for Tennessee this past season, starting in 12 for an improved offensive line this past season. He helped pave the way for a season-high 297 yard rushing performance against Vanderbilt in November.

He started every game at left tackle during Tennessee's six-game win streak to close the season, protecting three different quarterbacks including Jarrett Guarantano during his 400-plus yard performance against Missouri, in which he became the third Vol ever to pass for 400 yards in a game.