Tennessee concluded the 2020 NFL Draft with a pair of Vols selected, and afterwards, three other former UT standouts found home with undrafted free-agent deals.

Pass rusher Darrell Taylor (Round 2 to Seattle) and wideout Jauan Jennings (Round 7 to San Fransisco) both heard their names called across the three-day event, while All-SEC safety Nigel Warrior, wideout Marquez Callaway and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson quickly agreed to contracts following the draft’s conclusion.

Warrior, who displayed real growth as a senior, signed a UDFA deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The former blue-chip recruit finished the 2019 season with highs in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (nine). He also added 70 tackles.

Meanwhile, Jennings’ wideout partner-in-crime Marquez Callaway agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The Peach State receiver finished his senior year second on the Vols in yards (635) and touchdowns (six) on 30 catches. He also added a punt return school, one of three in his career. He’ll join plenty of former Vol teammates in New Orleans, with Alvin Kamara, Shy Tuttle and Colton Jumper all currently on the roster.

Finally, Wood-Anderson will reunite with Taylor, signing a deal with the Seahawks. The former JUCO transfer ate up a ton of snaps for the Vols the last two seasons, especially in 2019. He finished the year as an improved blocker to go along with 21 catches for 268 yards and one score.

As of publishing, linebacker Daniel Bituli had not agreed to terms with an NFL team yet. Bituli was highly-productive at Tennessee (he led the team in tackles for three straight seasons) but concerns over his injury history and lack of explosive traits seems to have shied teams away for now.