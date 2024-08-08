The former record-setting Tennessee quarterback, in his first game appearance in 20 months since an ACL injury ended his final season with the Vols in 2022, Hooker rolled out and took off for a 16-yard run and a first down, lowering his shoulder through two defenders for extra yards late in the third quarter against the New York Giants .

Hooker made similar plays in his two seasons at Tennessee, combining for 11,053 yards of total offense, including 2,079 rushing yards on 517 carries in just 24 games with the Vols after transferring from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.

It was similar plays that helped bring Tennessee back to upper echelon of the SEC and in the national spotlight as Hooker spearheaded one of the prolific offense in program history on the way to an 11-win season in 2022.

Following his injury against South Carolina in the 11th game of the season, he was taken by the Lions as the 68th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, though he did not play in any games last season as he continued to rehab.

Hooker's appearance on Thursday was his first in an NFL game, and he was able to make a quick impression in a limited amount of time. Hooker started the third quarter, but left game before the start of the fourth with an apparent injury after going 5-of-9 passing for 36 yards along with four rushes for a team-high 34 yards.