WATCH: Former Vols QB Hendon Hooker runs for first down in NFL debut

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) tries to hold back Missouri defensive lineman Tyrone Hopper II (5) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Hendon Hooker played a familiar role in the Detroit Lions' preseason game Thursday.

The former record-setting Tennessee quarterback, in his first game appearance in 20 months since an ACL injury ended his final season with the Vols in 2022, Hooker rolled out and took off for a 16-yard run and a first down, lowering his shoulder through two defenders for extra yards late in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib29rZXIgc2hvd2luZyBvZmYgdGhlIHdoZWVscyBhbmQg8J+SqiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREVUdnNOWUc/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNERVR2c05ZRzwv YT4gfCDwn5O6IExpb25zIFRWIE5ldHdvcmsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL28yYXdPOXR2dlMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vMmF3Tzl0dnZTPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldHJvaXQgTGlvbnMgKEBMaW9ucykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW9ucy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMTcxNzI0NzI2 MzQ3NzkxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Hooker made similar plays in his two seasons at Tennessee, combining for 11,053 yards of total offense, including 2,079 rushing yards on 517 carries in just 24 games with the Vols after transferring from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.

It was similar plays that helped bring Tennessee back to upper echelon of the SEC and in the national spotlight as Hooker spearheaded one of the prolific offense in program history on the way to an 11-win season in 2022.

Following his injury against South Carolina in the 11th game of the season, he was taken by the Lions as the 68th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, though he did not play in any games last season as he continued to rehab.

Hooker's appearance on Thursday was his first in an NFL game, and he was able to make a quick impression in a limited amount of time. Hooker started the third quarter, but left game before the start of the fourth with an apparent injury after going 5-of-9 passing for 36 yards along with four rushes for a team-high 34 yards.

