Hendon Hooker has experienced quite a journey through his college football career.

From starting out at Virginia Tech to transferring to Tennessee, to replacing Joe Milton and becoming a Heisman favorite this season, the Vols' No. 5 has had no shortage of emotional moments.

Saturday might have provided the most nostalgic moment yet, as Hooker led the Pride of the Southland Marching Band in Rocky Top before embracing several individuals in his final walk to the locker room in Knoxville.

"I do remember Peyton being up on that ladder," said Josh Heupel after the win. "Pretty cool moment."

Check out a full video below, as VolReport was on hand to witness the moment.