WATCH: Jahmai Mashack beats the buzzer for Tennessee to beat Alabama

Tennessee wrapped up the Astros Foundation Classic against Arizona on Sunday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee will wrap up the Astros Foundation College Classic against Arizona on Sunday.
Rick Barnes has been on both sides of a Tennessee game-winning shot.
Here is what the Vols' head coach said after Jahmai Mashack hit a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Alabama Saturday.
The Lady Vols are wrapping up their regular season today by hosting Georgia.
