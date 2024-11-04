Advertisement

Tennessee's offense remains so close to reaching potential

Dylan Sampson: "This game was very close of being 40, 50 points at least from the offensive side of the ball."

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after beating Kentucky

Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media after Tennessee's win over Kentucky.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Nico Iamaleava said after Tennessee's win over Kentucky

Here is what the Tennessee quarterback said after leading the Vols to a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.

 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

Video of Josh Heupel, Nico Iamleava, Dylan Sampson and more Vols meeting with the media.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee's offense remains so close to reaching potential

Dylan Sampson: "This game was very close of being 40, 50 points at least from the offensive side of the ball."

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after beating Kentucky

Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media after Tennessee's win over Kentucky.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Nico Iamaleava said after Tennessee's win over Kentucky

Here is what the Tennessee quarterback said after leading the Vols to a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee players preview Mississippi State
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
@RyanTSylvia
