WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, senior Sara Puckett preview season

Advertisement

in other news

Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St

Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St

An updated look as Vegas betting odds involving Tennessee football.

 • Ryan Sylvia
4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit

4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit

Tennessee continues to work on flipping 2025 USC four-star running back commit Daune Morris.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee opened the final month of the regular season the same way that has gotten it to this point.

 • Noah Taylor
Elite top recruits and flip targets rave about the Tennessee experience

Elite top recruits and flip targets rave about the Tennessee experience

Recruits in attendance for Tennessee's game against Kentucky give their reactions.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St

Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St

An updated look as Vegas betting odds involving Tennessee football.

 • Ryan Sylvia
4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit

4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit

Tennessee continues to work on flipping 2025 USC four-star running back commit Daune Morris.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee opened the final month of the regular season the same way that has gotten it to this point.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, senior Sara Puckett preview season
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement