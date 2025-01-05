WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Lady Vols players react to loss to Oklahoma

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Tennessee opened SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Here's what happened.
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's SEC opener win over Arkansas.
Tennessee opens conference play with a top-25 clash.
Everything you need to know about the Vols' SEC opener vs. Arkansas on Saturday.
A look at the league ahead of Tennessee's conference opener next week.
Tennessee opened SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Here's what happened.
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's SEC opener win over Arkansas.
Tennessee opens conference play with a top-25 clash.