WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, players react to win over Memphis

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's win over Western Carolina in Knoxville.
Tennessee returned to its home floor against Western Carolina on Tuesday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee basketball is making its home-debut as the No. 1 team in the country.
Joey Halzle called down to Tennessee’s sideline from the press box at FirstBank Stadium.
Tennessee coaches and players give their thoughts on the possibility of freshmen receivers playing against Ohio State.
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's win over Western Carolina in Knoxville.
Tennessee returned to its home floor against Western Carolina on Tuesday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee basketball is making its home-debut as the No. 1 team in the country.