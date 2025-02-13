WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell reacts to win over Auburn

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Four former Tennessee players and one coach are included in the 2025 class.
The first weekend of Tennessee softball's season is in the books.
Video of Igor Milicic Jr. and Cade Phillips meeting with the media after Tennessee's loss at Kentucky.
The Vols’ head coach recaps their 75-64 loss in Lexington on Tuesday.
Another night, another top 15 SEC game for Tennessee. Here's how it happened.
Four former Tennessee players and one coach are included in the 2025 class.
The first weekend of Tennessee softball's season is in the books.
Video of Igor Milicic Jr. and Cade Phillips meeting with the media after Tennessee's loss at Kentucky.